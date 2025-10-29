Westside Gunn Announces ‘HEELS HAVE EYES 3’ Ahead of Halloween Release

Westside Gunn is set to return with another visionary project as he announces HEELS HAVE EYES 3, arriving this Friday, October 31, via Griselda Records and Roc Nation Distribution. The release marks the latest chapter in the acclaimed HEELS HAVE EYES series, blending Gunn’s worlds of hip-hop, art, and wrestling into a single cinematic experience.

Building on the success of HEELS HAVE EYES 2, the new album features 11 tracks packed with Gunn’s signature mix of raw lyricism, luxury aesthetics, and storytelling prowess. Fans can expect guest appearances from Griselda peers Benny The Butcher, Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz, and Brother Tom Sos. Production comes from Cee Gee, Denny LaFlare, Daringer, and more, promising a soundscape as layered and intense as Gunn’s visual world.

With HEELS HAVE EYES 3, Westside Gunn continues to cement his place as one of hip-hop’s most distinctive and influential creatives, merging street authenticity with avant-garde artistry.