WNBA, Players’ Union at Odds Over Revenue Sharing Ahead of CBA Deadline

The WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association are reportedly unlikely to reach a new collective bargaining agreement before Friday’s deadline, according to The Athletic. While negotiations will continue, the primary sticking point is revenue sharing and how it impacts player salaries.

The players’ union is pushing for salaries to be directly tied to a percentage of league revenue, similar to models used in other professional sports leagues. The WNBA, however, prefers maintaining a fixed salary cap with limited revenue sharing only if certain financial benchmarks are met.

If no deal is reached by the deadline, both sides could extend talks or trigger a potential opt-out, setting the stage for a pivotal moment in the league’s growth and labor relations.