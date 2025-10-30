50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech After BMF Cancellation

50 Cent is already having fun at BMF star Lil Meech’s expense following Starz’s decision to cancel the hit series after four seasons. The executive producer took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 29) to poke fun at the show’s lead, posting a doctored image of Meech (born Demetrius Flenory Jr.) holding an “out of work” sign.

“What next season, little [ninja emoji],” 50 joked in the caption, referencing the network’s recent announcement that the BMF story had officially wrapped.

The hit crime drama “BMF” has officially come to an end at Starz after four seasons, Variety reports. The series concluded with its Season 4 finale in August, marking the end of a popular run that began in 2021.

Produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Films and Television Inc., “BMF” was one of several successful collaborations between Jackson and Starz. While the flagship series has ended, multiple “BMF” spinoffs remain in development, according to sources.

“BMF” chronicled the rise of the Black Mafia Family, a notorious drug and money-laundering organization that originated in Detroit during the 1980s. The show starred Demetrius Flenory Jr. — the son of real-life BMF co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory — alongside Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Steve Harris, La La Anthony, Sydney Mitchell, Laila D. Pruitt, Myles Truitt, and Eric Kofi-Abrefa.

Over its four seasons, the series earned praise for its storytelling, music, and gritty depiction of ambition and loyalty in Detroit’s underground empire. Fans now await news on the next chapter of the “BMF” universe.