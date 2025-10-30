6ix9ine Staring Down Possible Prison Sentence After Mall Altercation Case

Welp, looks like 6ix9ine may be heading back behind bars. The rapper recently opened up about his legal situation following a mall altercation that reportedly violated his probation, revealing how much prison time he could be facing.

In case you missed it, the incident, which occurred in August, involved an alleged confrontation with a critic at a shopping mall. Afterward, a judge ruled that 6ix9ine would not be jailed immediately but instead placed under house arrest with an ankle monitor until sentencing. His next court date is set for November 4.

Get this, during a new sit down with Vlad TV, the Brooklyn artist known for his history of high profile legal battles explained what is at stake. “I could get up to five years,” he said, confirming that the violation is being taken seriously. However, he added that prosecutors are recommending a lighter punishment of three to nine months.

What’s more, while that is far less than the maximum sentence, it would still mark another major setback for 6ix9ine, who has repeatedly found himself in legal trouble. The rapper previously served time on federal racketeering charges before being released early for cooperating with authorities.

6ix9ine also acknowledged that while he has been through worse, he is determined to avoid returning to prison. “I have already done that life,” he said. “I am trying to move smarter now.”

The full interview is expected to roll out in multiple parts, following the success of his previous marathon conversation with Vlad that spanned nearly forty segments and became one of the platform’s most watched interviews of the year. Fans are waiting to see if 6ix9ine will offer more insight into how he plans to handle the months ahead and whether he can finally stay clear of legal trouble for good.