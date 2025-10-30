B.o.B Honored by City of Atlanta During 15th Anniversary Homecoming Show

Atlanta celebrated a hometown hero this weekend as multi-platinum artist, producer, and songwriter B.o.B returned for the 15th Anniversary of B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray with a sold-out concert at the Buckhead Theatre.

During the show on Friday, October 24, Councilman Byron Amos presented B.o.B with an official Proclamation from the City of Atlanta, recognizing his musical excellence, creative innovation, and global impact on the city’s music legacy. The moment was shared with his longtime legal team Leron Rogers and John Rose of Fox Rothschild LLP, manager TJ Chapman, and key members of his internal team who helped shape his rise from local talent to international success.

Released in 2010, B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and produced chart-topping hits including “Nothin’ on You,” “Airplanes,” and “Magic.” The album’s genre-blending sound helped define a new creative wave from Atlanta and cemented B.o.B’s reputation as one of music’s most innovative artists.

The homecoming celebration marks a full-circle moment for B.o.B, honoring 15 years of artistry and cultural influence rooted in Atlanta’s creative community.