Big Boi Leads 25th Anniversary Celebration Of Outkast’s “Stankonia” With Global Twitch Event

Legacy Hip Hop meets the streaming era. Outkast’s Big Boi is headlining a worldwide celebration of Stankonia tonight as Twitch honors the album’s 25th anniversary with a 12-hour live streaming event filled with music, conversation, and nostalgia.

The streaming platform has curated a full-day lineup featuring top Twitch DJs including /selecta720, /DJKharisma, and /SkratchBastid, who will spin mixes inspired by the Atlanta duo’s genre-bending sound. The event highlights Stankonia’s fusion of funk, soul, and experimental hip hop that forever shifted the sound of Southern rap.

Capping off the day’s programming, Big Boi will appear live on /twitchmusic for an exclusive conversation hosted by his sons, Bamboo and Cross Patton. Together, they’ll revisit the making of Stankonia, reflect on its creative legacy, and discuss how Outkast’s vision continues to influence new generations of artists.

Organizers describe the event as part documentary, part block party in a celebration of community and innovation built around one of hip hop’s most groundbreaking albums. Fans can join the live chat throughout the stream to share memories and interact with the featured DJs.

Released in 2000, Stankonia marked a bold turning point for Outkast, expanding the boundaries of rap with futuristic production and unapologetic Southern swagger. The album delivered timeless hits like “Ms. Jackson,” “So Fresh, So Clean,” and “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad),” earning the duo multiple Grammy Awards and cementing their status as architects of modern hip hop.

Two and a half decades later, Stankonia remains a symbol of creativity and cultural impact which was a record that proved hip hop could be both experimental and universal. Tonight’s Twitch event pays homage to that spirit, bringing fans together around the sound and legacy that made Outkast one of the most visionary duos in music history.