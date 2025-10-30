Boosie Badazz Says His Cane Corso Foiled Home Break-In Attempt

Boosie Badazz says his Cane Corso stopped a man from breaking into his family’s home while he was out of town performing in Dallas. The rapper shared security footage of the incident on social media earlier this week, explaining how he learned about it mid-celebration after his concert.
“I was in Dallas doing this show, crowd was lit,” Boosie said. “Next thing I know I get a call like, ‘Boosie, somebody tried to break into the crib.’”
According to Boosie, his dog “caught that fool slipping,” biting the intruder and chasing him off the property. “Big bro left blood on the gate,” he added. Boosie joked that if he had been home, he would have made the suspect explain himself live on camera.