Cardi B Calls Out Trump Supporters Struggling Under His Economic Policies

We can’t say Cardi B didn’t warn some of y’all about Trump, because she did. The Bodak Yellow emcee is making her stance on the 2024 election clear, calling out those who believed Donald Trump’s presidency would improve their financial situation. During a candid livestream on the Gram, the Grammy winner expressed frustration with voters who supported Trump despite his track record with working class Americans.

“Donald Trump was never for y’all poor people,” she said bluntly, adding that his disregard crosses racial and cultural lines. “He was never for the poor white folks, the poor Black folks, the poor Spanish folks, the poor Asians, or the poor Indians. He don’t care about none of y’all. To him, even millionaires are poor.”

Cardi’s comments came shortly after news broke that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food aid to more than 40 million Americans, would not distribute payments on November 1. Reports from the Associated Press revealed that the Trump administration opted not to use five billion dollars in contingency funds to keep the program afloat during the ongoing government shutdown.

She also took issue with Trump’s recurring use of immigration as a political talking point. “He blamed immigrants for America’s downfall,” Cardi said. “I understand if a country wants stricter immigration laws, but he used that as an excuse for everything wrong in this country and in this economy.”

The Bronx native then questioned the logic behind that argument, pointing out that mass deportations under Trump’s administration have not led to improvement. “He deported so many immigrants, so now who’s to blame for the fact that we’re basically heading toward a recession? We don’t even have food stamps,” she said.

Cardi had previously expressed hesitation about voting at all in 2024, citing her disappointment in the Democratic Party’s foreign policy priorities. However, she ultimately endorsed Kamala Harris, joining the former Vice President at a rally in Milwaukee before the election.

After the results, Cardi posted a message of appreciation for Harris, writing, “You really wanted better for all of us. I’m so proud of you. I never thought I would see the day a woman of color would run for President, but you showed me and every woman in this country that anything is possible.”