Diddy Urges Appeals Court To Fast-Track His Case Following Mann Act Conviction

Sean “Diddy” Combs is asking a federal appeals court to move quickly on his case, filing a motion that calls for an expedited review of his recent convictions under the Mann Act. The Bad Boy founder’s legal team says time is critical, warning that delays could leave Diddy serving much of his 50-month prison sentence before the appellate court even hears his challenge.

According to court filings submitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, attorney Alexandra Shapiro outlined a proposed fast-track schedule that would allow the case to be heard by spring 2026. In her motion, Shapiro argued that “justice delayed is justice denied,” stressing that her client’s right to appeal should not be undermined by the slow pace of the system.

BREAKING: Sean "Diddy" Combs asks Appeals Court to fast-track his appeal..



Appellant’s Opening Brief and Appendix: due by December 23, 2025

Appellee’s Opposition Brief: due by February 20, 2026

Appellant’s Reply Brief: due by March 13, 2026

Oral argument: April 2026 pic.twitter.com/vuBVrGXpNL — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) October 29, 2025

Diddy was convicted on July 2, 2025, of two counts under the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for unlawful sexual activity. He was acquitted of more severe charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, which carried significantly longer sentences. On October 3, Judge Arun Subramanian handed down the 50-month prison term, along with five years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine.

The motion proposes a structured timeline for the appeal: Diddy’s team would file its opening brief by December 23, 2025, followed by the government’s opposition brief on February 20, 2026, and a final reply from the defense on March 13. Oral arguments could take place as early as April.

Notably, prosecutors have not opposed the request for an expedited review, a sign that the Second Circuit may approve the motion without significant resistance. If granted, the timeline would allow the court to rule before Diddy serves most of his sentence, potentially setting an important precedent for how high-profile appeals are handled under time-sensitive circumstances.

The move reflects a clear strategy by Diddy’s camp to maintain momentum in his fight for vindication. Since the verdict, his legal team has insisted that errors during trial unfairly influenced the outcome and that the convictions should be overturned on appeal.

For now, all eyes are on the Second Circuit to decide whether to speed up the process—an outcome that could determine not just the fate of one of hip hop’s most polarizing moguls, but also the tempo of one of the most closely watched federal cases of the year.