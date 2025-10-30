Drake Trolls Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers As Blue Jays Close In On World Series Chip

Drake is basking in his inner troll while riding high as his hometown Toronto Blue Jays move within striking distance of their first World Series title in over three decades. And get this, he’s making sure the Los Angeles Dodgers know it.

The Jays, who last won it all in 1993, have stunned baseball fans with a dominant postseason run. After dropping a marathon 18-inning Game 3, Toronto bounced back in style, taking Games 4 and 5 in convincing fashion. Now, with the series lead secured, Drake’s pride for the 6 is off the charts.

The global superstar, a lifelong Blue Jays supporter, took to the Gram to celebrate his team’s latest win and have some fun at the Dodgers’ expense. Our friends at TMZ captured Drake’s stories where he singled out Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers’ superstar slugger and pitcher, who’s struggled in recent outings. Ohtani went hitless with four strikeouts in his last seven at-bats, a stat Drake was quick to highlight.

Posting a photo of Ohtani whiffing at a pitch, Drake captioned it, “Savage already on the way to the dugout boss lol.” He followed it with another post, which was an image of Ohtani in a fashion shoot—adding, “ONE MORE!!!!!!!” The playful jabs were pure Drake: competitive, humorous, and perfectly timed.

The Blue Jays’ improbable run has turned the city electric, with fans dreaming of a championship celebration not seen since the Joe Carter era. If Toronto can seal the deal at home, expect Drake to be front and center in the party, turning the moment into another unforgettable 6ix victory.

Game 6 is set to bring all the drama and energy of a city hungry for history, and if it comes down to a deciding Game 7, you can bet Drake will have more than a few words ready for Los Angeles.