Ghostface Returns To Hunt Sidney Prescott And Her Daughter In Scream 7

Spooky season is all but over yet the trailer for Scream 7 has just arrived. The newest installment is set to reignite the legacy of one of horror’s most enduring franchises. Neve Campbell returns as Sidney Prescott, now living a quiet suburban life until a new Ghostface killer emerges, this time targeting her daughter.

In the chilling preview, Sidney’s attempt to leave her violent past behind is shattered when her teenage daughter, played by Isabel May, becomes the focus of the masked murderer’s latest rampage. The official synopsis teases a mother willing to confront her darkest memories to protect her family and finally put an end to the nightmare that has haunted her for decades.

Courteney Cox is also back, reprising her role as investigative journalist Gale Weathers, joined by returning cast members Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding. New additions to the ensemble include Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O’Connor, and Anna Camp, adding a fresh layer to the franchise’s evolving universe.

Behind the scenes, original series creator Kevin Williamson steps into the director’s chair for the first time, marking his return to the series since writing Scream 4. Williamson co-wrote the screenplay with Guy Busick, promising a blend of nostalgia, reinvention, and psychological terror designed to pull the franchise into a new era.

Production faced major changes following the departures of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who headlined the recent reboots. Their exits led to a reimagining of the story centered on Campbell’s return, giving longtime fans the closure they have been waiting for.

Scream 7 is set for release in February 2026 and is already being called one of the most anticipated horror events of the decade. The trailer hints at a more personal, emotionally charged story as Sidney is forced to fight not only for her life but for her daughter’s.

After nearly thirty years of survival, the question remains the same but will Sidney Prescott finally end Ghostface’s reign of terror, or will the past claim her once again?