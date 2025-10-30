GloRilla On Second Album: “It’s Upgraded, But Still Me”

GloRilla is ready for her next era. In a new sit-down with Ciara on Apple Music, the Memphis rapper confirmed that her sophomore studio album is officially in motion. Though she kept tight-lipped about its title or release date, the news alone sent fans flooding socials with excitement.

The announcement comes after a breakout run that has solidified GloRilla as one of hip hop’s most magnetic new stars. Between hit singles, viral moments, and a BET Award win, she’s built a reputation for raw authenticity and unfiltered charisma. Now, she says the follow-up will show how far she’s grown but without losing the energy that made her stand out in the first place.

“This one’s about growth,” she told Ciara. “I’m still that same girl from Memphis, but I’ve been learning, living, and leveling up. You’re gonna feel that.” GloRilla promised that her next body of work will stay rooted in her signature blend of humor, grit, and emotional honesty, the qualities that made her debut such a standout.

Her first album, Glorious, dropped in October 2024 and debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The project showcased her versatility, shifting between street anthems and introspective storytelling. Songs like “Anyway, Life’s Great” and “Cha Cha” struck a balance between toughness and vulnerability, earning praise from critics who hailed her as one of rap’s most relatable new voices.

Since then, GloRilla’s star has only climbed. She’s become a fixture on festival stages, collaborated with major artists, and built a devoted fanbase that connects deeply with her unapologetic approach to life and music.

As anticipation builds for the new release, one thing is clear: GloRilla isn’t reinventing herself, just refining what already works. “It’s me, but upgraded,” she teased. “Everything I’ve learned since Glorious… you’ll hear it all in this one.”