Luigi Mangione Swaps Taylor Swift for Lil Durk After Cellmate’s Music Intervention

Luigi Mangione shared how his prison playlist took an unexpected turn thanks to a fellow inmate. “So I’m walking laps on the top tier of my unit listening to ‘Cardigan’ by Taylor Swift when one of the other inmates, ‘King,’ calls me over to see what I’m listening to,” Mangione recalled. “He scolds me for a while, then replaces all my music. Now I listen to Lil Durk.”

Mangione said the switch has completely changed his listening habits, with Lil Durk’s catalog now dominating his daily soundtrack. “That’s all I listen to now,” he added, crediting “King” for expanding his music taste behind bars.