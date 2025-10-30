Manny Pacquiao Confirms Talks With Floyd Mayweather For Potential Rematch Fight

Guess unexpected boxing matchups is the sign of the times. A decade after their record-breaking clash, boxing legends Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather may be ready to step into the ring once again. Pacquiao confirmed during a press conference in the Philippines that talks are underway for a possible rematch between the two former champions, though nothing has been finalized yet.

“Right now we are in negotiations about my next fight, and one possibility is a rematch with Floyd Mayweather,” Pacquiao told ESPN reporters. “There are several offers on the table, so we are waiting for the final decision.”

Their first encounter in May 2015 was billed as the “Fight of the Century,” drawing massive global attention and becoming the highest-grossing boxing event of all time. Mayweather walked away with a unanimous decision victory, unifying the WBC, WBA, and WBO welterweight titles. Pacquiao later revealed he was hampered by a shoulder injury during the bout, a factor that has fueled speculation about a second showdown ever since.

Pacquiao, now 46, came out of retirement earlier this year to fight WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios, resulting in a majority draw that reignited conversation about his enduring skill and conditioning. Despite stepping away from the sport in 2021, the Filipino icon remains one of boxing’s most decorated figures, with a career spanning eight weight divisions.

Mayweather, 48, retired undefeated after defeating Conor McGregor in 2017 to close his professional record at 50-0. Since then, he has taken part in several exhibition fights but has avoided any official bouts that would affect his perfect record.

While both fighters are well past their primes, a potential rematch would undoubtedly draw global attention and major pay-per-view numbers, given their legendary status and unfinished business in the eyes of fans.