Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Rises Again Ahead of Halloween

Michael Jackson’s iconic hit “Thriller” is once again climbing the charts as Halloween approaches. The 1982 classic has jumped to No. 42 on the US Top Songs chart, fueled by more than 1.3 million views this week. The seasonal surge also boosts Jackson himself, who rises to No. 48 on the US Top Artists chart.

The music video, known for its groundbreaking visuals and legendary choreography, remains a Halloween staple more than four decades after its release. Each October, fans revisit the track’s eerie energy, proving “Thriller” still reigns supreme as the ultimate spooky-season anthem.