Offset Reportedly Facing Over $2.3 Million In Unpaid Tax Liability

Sheesh. Offset is reportedly facing serious financial trouble after new reports surfaced claiming the rapper owes more than $2.3 million in unpaid federal taxes. According to The Neighborhood Talk, three separate tax liens were filed against the Atlanta artist this year, totaling approximately $2,353,692. The filings reportedly took place in March, April, and most recently this month, signaling ongoing issues with the IRS.

Here’s the thing. The timing comes as Offset continues navigating a turbulent year in both his personal and professional life. Following his split from Cardi B, the former Migos member has remained under constant public scrutiny. Their breakup, marked by cheating accusations and financial disputes, made headlines just before Cardi announced her pregnancy with NFL star Stefon Diggs. Despite the chaos, Offset has largely avoided public commentary about his financial situation or the reported liens.

What’s more, professionally, Offset has been focused on his upcoming project, Haunted By Fame, set for release on October 31. The album is expected to showcase a more introspective side of the rapper as he reflects on fame, mistakes, and redemption. Sources close to his camp suggest that he’s throwing himself into the music as a form of escape from the mounting personal pressures.

What’s interesting is the news of his financial troubles adds another layer to a complex chapter in Offset’s life. During a recent appearance on Baby, This is Keke Palmer, he openly addressed regrets from his marriage to Cardi B. “I should’ve respected her way more,” he said. “I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out. I was being selfish, and I had to take that on the chin when she left.”