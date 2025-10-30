Paige Bueckers to Star in Apple’s Upcoming Basketball Drama ‘Jess & Pearl’

Following her award-winning rookie WNBA season, Paige Bueckers is stepping onto the big screen. The star guard is set to headline Jess & Pearl, a new sports drama in development from Apple Original Films based on an original idea by Zahir McGhee.

Produced by David Bernad, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, and Tommy Alter, the film explores the intense friendship and rivalry between two women’s basketball players as they navigate fame, competition, and the pressures of college athletics. Bueckers will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

Known for her standout performances on and off the court, Bueckers’ move into film continues her rise as one of the most influential figures in women’s sports.