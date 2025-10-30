Tubi Teams With Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat On Four-Film Slate Featuring Kinigra Deon, The 85 South Show Crew

Tubi is expanding its original content lineup with a major collaboration alongside Kevin Hart’s entertainment company, Hartbeat. The streamer has announced a four-film slate under its Tubi for Creators program, designed to spotlight bold, culture-driven storytelling from emerging and established talent.

Get this, the first two projects set for release in 2025 will feature viral creator and filmmaker Kinigra Deon, as well as DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller, the comedic trio behind The 85 South Show. Each project aims to merge comedy, creativity, and authentic storytelling that resonates with Tubi’s fast-growing audience.

Deon’s supernatural thriller Sundown will kick off the lineup. Written, directed, and headlined by Deon herself, the film follows a group of Black college friends who find themselves stranded in a racially hostile town where local legends begin to come alive in terrifying ways. The second film, 85 South: Dead End, unites DC Young Fly, Bean, and Miller for an offbeat adventure filled with their trademark humor and chemistry. The remaining two films will be unveiled later next year.

Rich Bloom, Tubi’s executive vice president of business development, said the collaboration represents a milestone for the streamer’s creator-focused initiative. “At Tubi, we’re building a home where creators can take risks, develop original ideas, and connect directly with fans,” Bloom said. “Partnering with Hartbeat brings the perfect mix of creative freedom and star power while reflecting the diversity and energy of our audience.”

What’s more, Hartbeat’s president, Jeff Clanagan, echoed that sentiment, describing the move as a natural extension of the company’s mission to uplift the next generation of storytellers. “Hartbeat has always been about giving creators the platform to move culture forward,” Clanagan said. “This partnership with Tubi allows innovative voices like Kinigra Deon and The 85 South Show team to deliver smart, funny, and original films that speak directly to the culture.”

The exciting collaboration underscores Tubi’s growing commitment to culturally resonant entertainment while continuing Hartbeat’s legacy of championing creative voices that blend comedy, authenticity, and social insight. Together, the two brands are positioning their partnership as a new chapter in creator-led film production within streaming.