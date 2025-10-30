YFN Lucci Claims DA Fani Willis Tried To Get Him to Turn States On Young Thug

YFN Lucci says Atlanta’s top prosecutor tried to convince him to cooperate against Young Thug during the height of the YSL investigation. In a new interview on Perspektives With Bank, the rapper claimed that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis repeatedly urged him to share information that could help prosecutors build their case against Thug.

“Hell yeah, plenty of times,” Lucci said when asked if authorities tried to get him to talk. He alleged that Willis dangled the idea of early release in exchange for cooperation but said he refused every offer. “They tried to tell me it’d help me out, but I wasn’t going for it,” he explained.

The revelation comes as both rappers appear to have buried their longtime feud. Earlier this year, Young Thug surprised fans by featuring Lucci on “Whaddup Jesus,” a track from his latest album UY Scuti, which also includes appearances from Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, and Lil Baby. In return, Thug appears on Lucci’s Already Legendproject, symbolizing a rare truce in Atlanta rap’s fractured landscape.

When asked whether a joint music video might follow, Lucci said the idea has been discussed but remains complicated by legal restrictions. “We’re trying to make it happen, but since we’re both convicted felons, we can’t really be around each other like that,” he admitted.

Lucci has spoken before about the decision to make peace with Young Thug after years of public tension and loss. In a previous interview with Fly Guy DC on SiriusXM, he reflected on the bigger picture. “Everybody lost people. We lost time with our families. So we had to ask ourselves, do we keep the beef going and risk more loss, or do we fix it and make it right for the city?” he said.

Their reconciliation marks one of hip hop’s most unexpected turnarounds, transforming two former rivals into collaborators after years of animosity. Still, Lucci’s latest claim adds a new twist to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the Fulton County DA’s handling of high-profile cases and how far prosecutors may have gone behind the scenes.