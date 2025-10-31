A$AP Rocky on His Music: “Everything I do is about building legacy”

If you been paying attention to A$AP Rocky when it comes to music and not his other endeavors or life with Rihanna, he broke down that he’s taking his time with any new drops. And according to him, that’s exactly the point. In a recent interview with Perfect Magazine, the Harlem native explained that his creative process is rooted in longevity, not quick drops or trend chasing.

“It’s about who did it the best,” Rocky said. “Everything I do is about building legacy. That’s why I’m not rushing to just drop, drop, drop. I don’t create to stay relevant or to keep my name floating around. I do things that are natural, creative, and ambitious, things that fulfill me.”

Rocky’s approach reflects a mindset built on patience and purpose. While many artists flood streaming platforms to keep momentum, he’s focused on crafting work that stands the test of time. His upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, has been years in the making, and he recently confirmed he’s in the final stages of mixing and mastering.

Fans, however, have been waiting a long time. “People are tired of hearing about updates about the album. They’re just ready to get this sh**,” he told GQ.

Still, Rocky remains committed to his philosophy: quality over quantity. Beyond music, he’s built an influential presence in fashion and film, merging art and culture in a way few rappers have achieved. For him, every release must represent growth and authenticity, not pressure or noise.

“I’m focused on making something timeless,” Rocky added. “I want it to mean something when it’s all said and done.”