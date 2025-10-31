Big Boogie Unleashes ‘Pain on Paper 4’ with DJ Drama, Lil Jon, and More

Multiplatinum hip-hop star Big Boogie has dropped his latest album, Pain on Paper 4, via CMG The Label / Interscope Records. The 15-track project showcases the Memphis heavyweight’s booming voice, charisma, and versatility, delivering a mix of trench tales, introspective tracks, club bangers, and grindset anthems.

The album is accompanied by a music video for standout track “Back Da F**k Up” featuring DJ Drama, where Big Boogie issues a regal warning over a commanding beat: “Whoever against me gon’ get blitzed… I do it with love, just pay me respect.” DJ Drama contributes to multiple tracks, while Lil Jon, YKNIECE, and producer J. White Did It join Big Boogie on the party-ready “Show Out,” complete with clanging keys, stuttering drums, and signature adlibs, creating a perfect soundtrack for any dance floor.

Pain on Paper 4 cements Big Boogie’s status as a Memphis powerhouse capable of balancing raw street storytelling with larger-than-life, celebratory energy.