Big L Returns: ‘Harlem’s Finest – Return Of The King’ Honors the Legacy of a Harlem Icon

Mass Appeal proudly presents Harlem’s Finest: Return Of The King, the long-awaited posthumous album from Harlem rap legend Big L. Out now via the label’s Legend Has It campaign—which celebrates seven hip-hop icons including Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L, De La Soul, and Nas/DJ Premier—the project marks a historic moment in hip-hop preservation.

Led by the powerful Nas collaboration “u aint gotta chance,” which hit No. 1 on iTunes, Return Of The King boasts appearances and production from Jay-Z, Mac Miller, Joe Budden, Method Man, Joey Bada$$, Lord Finesse, Showbiz, and others. The album stands as a testament to Big L’s unmatched wordplay, wit, and storytelling that first made him a Harlem hero.

Executive produced by the Estate of Lamont “Big L” Coleman and associate produced by Mike “Heron” Herard and Royce 5’9”, the project also celebrates a major victory for L’s family, who—with help from Nas and Mass Appeal—reclaimed control of his catalog and recovered long-lost royalties.

Nearly 25 years after his tragic death, Harlem’s Finest: Return Of The King cements Big L’s legacy as one of hip-hop’s greatest lyricists. The album isn’t just a release—it’s a resurrection of Harlem pride, lyrical craftsmanship, and cultural unity.