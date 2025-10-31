Breeze Barker Drops New Single “9-5” Following Pharrell Activation and BET Appearance

Virginia rapper Breeze Barker continues his hot streak with the release of his latest single, 9-5, marking the third consecutive track he’s dropped in three weeks. The release comes after Barker’s appearance at Pharrell’s VIRGINIA activation in partnership with Adidas to celebrate the launch of the “Jellyfish” shoe, and his recent appearance with Malice of Clipse at BET’s Black Men’s Summit at Norfolk State University.

On 9-5, Barker showcases his relentless work ethic and sharp lyricism, proving why he’s one of Virginia’s rising stars. The music video highlights Barker engaging with young football players, following a major sync deal with the NFL through his partnership with UnitedMasters for his song Ring The Alarm.

Barker, known for his collaborative tape with Norfolk native Young Crazy and multi-platinum producer Timbaland, has consistently worked to leave an impact both on the rap game and his community. With each new release, he solidifies his status as a Virginia artist to watch, blending local roots with national ambition.

Fans can watch the official video for 9-5 now via UnitedMasters.