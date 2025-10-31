Brent Faiyaz Returns with New Single “have to.” Showcasing Vulnerability and Artistic Evolution

GRAMMY®-nominated artist Brent Faiyaz makes his highly anticipated return with have to., a new single that blends R&B, soul, and experimental minimalism. The track pairs introspective lyricism with moody basslines, layered harmonies, and cinematic production, crafted alongside longtime collaborators Jonah Roy, Dpat, Tommy Richman, and Andrew Kim. An official visualizer accompanies the release.

“This next chapter is about elevation – sonically, visually, and personally,” Faiyaz says. “With have to., I wanted to strip things down and get honest, to create a space where vulnerability meets confidence… sharing that journey with people who’ve been riding with me since day one.”

The single follows this summer’s fan-favorite releases, Tony Soprano and Peter Pan, reaffirming Faiyaz’s position as one of R&B’s most influential and boundary-pushing voices. Together, the releases highlight his evolution as a storyteller and artist, emphasizing experimentation and creative independence.

Beyond music, Faiyaz continues to shape culture through fashion and creative direction. His recent collaboration with GUESS solidified his status as a modern style icon, merging high-fashion and streetwear in a visual language that mirrors his sound.

Operating under his own imprint, ISO Supremacy, which he co-founded in 2023, Faiyaz maintains full creative control, bridging music, fashion, and identity. have to. represents a bold new chapter in his career and a clear statement of his artistic vision, pushing contemporary R&B forward while staying true to his independent spirit.