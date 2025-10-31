Bun B Feat. Pimp C, Juicy J And Project Pat “Everywhere We Go” Prod By Cory Mo

Bun B returns with his latest single “Everywhere We Go,” setting the tone for his new album Way Mo Trill, the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2022 collaboration project Mo Trill with longtime producer Cory Mo.

Serving as the second installment in the Trill series, Way Mo Trill continues Bun B’s mission to preserve Southern hip hop’s authenticity while bridging generations of artists who share the same spirit. The album is stacked with guest appearances from Pimp C, Juicy J, LaRussell, 8Ball & MJG, Monaleo, Project Pat, Z-Ro, Young Dro, Akeem Ali, 24Hrs, Legendary Baller, Jay Killa Kyleon, Jay Worthy, Scotty ATL, and more.

With co-production from heavyweight producers Drumma Boy, DJ Toomp, and Ray Murray, the project blends Bun B’s veteran storytelling with the modern energy of today’s southern soundscape. Way Mo Trill promises to deliver the unapologetic realness and lyrical weight that’s kept Bun B one of the South’s most respected voices for decades.