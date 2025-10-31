Dave East Releases Deluxe Edition Of ‘Karma 4′, Video For “Man In The Mirror’ Feat. Big Sean and Bun B

Harlem’s own, Dave East, released his highly anticipated new album, Karma 4, two weeks ago, and today he released the Karma 4 Deluxe Edition, which features seven new tracks, including “Man In The Mirror” featuring Big Sean & Bun B. You can watch the new video for “Man In The Mirror” below.

Since its inception in 2017, the Karma series has become an essential cornerstone of Dave East’s prolific catalog. The first installment introduced listeners to East’s raw lyricism, vivid storytelling, and unfiltered reflections on street life—earning him collaborations with artists such as Chris Brown, Gunna, Offset, Lil Durk, and Fabolous. In 2020, Karma 3—released in partnership with Def Jam and Mass Appeal—brought even greater scope and star power, including appearances from Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, Benny The Butcher, Trey Songz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Dolph, Dej Loaf, G Herbo, and Jeezy.

Now, five years later, Karma 4 represents both a continuation and an evolution—an album rooted in the grind, growth, and perseverance that have defined Dave East’s journey; that journey has evolved into Dave asserting himself in different spaces, including a flourishing acting career. Karma 4 finds East sharper and more reflective than ever, balancing his trademark street realism with an introspective look at legacy, purpose, and survival.

Further cementing the series’ legacy, Karma 4 features an all-star cast of collaborators, including Nipsey Hussle, Wiz Khalifa, Key Glock, Stove God Cooks, Larry June, Mozzy, Jeremih, Jacquees, Harry Fraud, Mike N Keys, and Maino, among others.

Karma 4’s artwork pays homage to Tupac Shakur’s iconic 1995 Vibe Magazine cover, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary—an intentional nod to the timeless connection between authenticity, struggle, and artistry.

“Karma 4 is my first official independent joint, I’ve been signed since I came in the game, so it feels good to put it all together myself” Dave comments. “The last Karma tape I dropped was in 2020, it’s been five years since I touched into the series, so it feels good.”