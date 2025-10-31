Diddy Begins His 50 month Sentence At Fort Dix Federal Prison

It’s about that time. Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially begun serving his time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. The music and business icon checked in early Thursday morning to start his 50-month federal sentence following his conviction earlier this month.

Make no mistake, fed time is no cake walk. Even in minimum security.

According to his legal team, Fort Dix was chosen because of its rehabilitative environment, educational programs, and opportunities for consistent family contact. The facility is considered low security and is known for offering inmates resources for treatment and personal growth.

Diddy had been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest. While there, reports surfaced that another inmate allegedly threatened him during the night, leading his attorneys to raise concerns for his safety. The transfer to Fort Dix is seen as a move toward stability and a safer setting.

The 55-year-old founder of Bad Boy Records has now spent over a year in custody. If he maintains good behavior and completes his required programs, he could be released in May 2028, followed by a period of supervised release.

Once celebrated for his empire built on music, fashion, and nightlife, Diddy’s focus now turns inward. His attorneys say he plans to use this time for reflection and personal reform as he adapts to a new reality far from the spotlight that defined his career.