Diddy Trades Fashionista Status for Prison Laundry Duty at Fort Dix

Humble pie hits different. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ life of luxury has officially been replaced with a life of labor. The hip hop mogul, once surrounded by personal assistants and private jets, is now assigned to work in the prison laundry at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal facility in New Jersey. According to sources, this marks his first official job assignment since arriving at the prison which is a sharp contrast to the star-studded lifestyle he was known for.

During his trial, prosecutors described how Diddy once depended on staff for everyday tasks, from charging his phone to fetching water. That history makes his new role even more symbolic of the drastic change in his daily routine. Now, instead of managing an empire, he’s sorting, washing, and folding prison uniforms and linens as part of the facility’s work program.

Combs was transferred to Fort Dix after spending time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he had been held since his September 2024 arrest. The move represents an upgrade in conditions. That’s because Fort Dix offers greater freedom within the compound, as well as access to education, recreation, and rehabilitation opportunities.

Get this, Federal inmates are typically required to hold jobs unless they are medically exempt. Positions like Diddy’s laundry assignment help maintain daily operations while instilling structure and discipline. He now works with industrial machines designed for mass loads of garments rather than the designer brands he once wore.

The Bureau of Prisons currently lists Diddy’s expected release for May 8, 2028, based on his 50-month sentence. However, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, believes he may be released earlier depending on behavior and participation in approved programs. “I anticipate he’ll be out before that date,” Agnifilo said, expressing confidence in Diddy’s ability to adjust and meet the system’s requirements.