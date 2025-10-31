Diddy’s Lawyers Work to Cut His Prison Time, Push For Early Release

Maybe that 50 month sentence with credit for time served isn’t going to be that long after all. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorneys are quietly building momentum toward a potential early release from federal custody. Lead defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo told our friends at TMZ that the team is optimistic about Diddy’s chances of regaining his freedom before his scheduled date of May 8, 2028.

“I expect he will be out before that date,” Agnifilo shared, noting that the outcome depends on several procedural factors. “Our main focus right now is making sure he is properly placed.” The attorney also said he has complete confidence that Diddy will adapt to prison life and complete his sentence as early as the system allows.

In case you missed it, a key part of that effort is Diddy’s request to transfer into a facility that offers the Residential Drug Abuse Program, a federal initiative that includes counseling, behavioral therapy, and substance recovery education. The program, approved by Judge Arun Subramanian, could reduce his sentence by up to twelve months if he successfully completes it and maintains a clean disciplinary record.

Get this, at the same time, appellate lawyer Alexandra Shapiro has filed a motion with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals requesting an expedited review of Diddy’s case. The filing, submitted on October 29, seeks to shorten the standard appeal timeline and speed up a possible sentence modification.

What does this all add up to? Together, these moves signal a strategic two-pronged plan: one centered on rehabilitation and another on legal acceleration. As the process continues, Diddy’s legal team appears confident that both paths could lead to an earlier return home than originally expected.