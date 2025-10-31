DJ Premier and Ransom Redefine Authentic Hip-Hop with The Reinvention

Hip-hop icons DJ Premier and Ransom have officially dropped their collaborative project The Reinvention, now available on all streaming platforms via TTT (To The Top). Led by the standout single “Amazing Graces,” which hit the Top 15 on iTunes and appears on the NBA 2K26 Beats Official Soundtrack, the project marks a union between two masters devoted to the craft of authentic rap.

The collaboration was significant enough to reunite Elliott Wilson and B-Dot for a special edition of the Rap Radar Podcast—a testament to the reverence both artists command. The Reinvention delivers the kind of timeless production and razor-sharp lyricism that have long defined both Premier and Ransom’s legacies.

“I’d say working with one of your Hip-Hop heroes is, in the most extreme literal sense, a dream come true,” Ransom shared. “I have a project with DJ Premier—and that can only be perceived in one way: LEGENDARY.”

Premier added, “Ransom reps the true mud, and never wipes the dirt off.”

The Reinvention stands as a pure representation of craft, precision, and purpose—proof that substance still reigns supreme.