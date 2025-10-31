Drake, Adin Ross, and Betting Platform Stake Hit With Fresh Lawsuit in New Mexico

Another day, another lawsuit. Drake, streamer Adin Ross, and the online casino platform Stake have been hit with a second class action case, this time filed in New Mexico. The new complaint adds to an earlier one in Missouri, with plaintiffs accusing the trio of promoting what they describe as an illegal online gambling operation disguised as a social casino.

According to reports from Casino Beats, the suit claims that Stake’s so-called social gaming setup is little more than a digital version of a real casino. The platform allegedly operates through a dual-token system that turns non-redeemable Gold Coins into redeemable Stake Cash at a one-to-one value with the U.S. dollar. Plaintiffs argue that this model encourages real-money gambling under the pretense of casual online play.

Seems like this case will need to prove a lot of merits to find Drake and Adin liable of anything but we’ll let the law decide on that one.

Drake and Adin Ross are both named for their promotional roles, which reportedly earned them millions of dollars annually. The filing suggests that their influence, particularly on younger fans, helps glamorize gambling as entertainment rather than highlighting its risks. The lawsuit also claims the two were given what it calls “house money” to play with, implying that some of their publicized gaming losses may have been staged for promotional purposes.

The court documents state that the platform “poses a threat to residents and especially young people,” arguing that Drake’s involvement effectively endorses gambling behavior on a mass scale.

While Drake has not issued a response, Ross took to his socials to call the claims “bulls***,” insisting that the allegations were exaggerated and encouraging his followers to read the lawsuit for themselves. The legal dispute adds another layer of scrutiny to the growing connection between celebrity culture, influencer marketing, and the rise of online gambling platforms.