Foolio Murder Suspect Claims She Was Reeled Into Plan Through Abuse

The ongoing murder trial connected to the killing of Jacksonville rapper Foolio has taken another dramatic turn. One of the five defendants, Alicia Andrews, testified that she was manipulated into participating in the alleged plot through fear and abuse at the hands of her boyfriend and codefendant, Isaiah Chance.

In case you missed it, Andrews, the only defendant not facing the death penalty, is on trial for first-degree murder and conspiracy. Prosecutors claim she acted as a lookout during the ambush that led to Foolio’s death. However, during her testimony, Andrews described an abusive and controlling relationship that she says clouded her judgment and kept her trapped.

“He would hit me or fight me or something, it depends if I’m around him at the time,” Andrews said on the stand in footage shared by DJ Akademiks on the Gram. “He was manipulating me. I did want to leave, but I didn’t want to leave. I mean, you really wouldn’t understand unless you’re in that situation. It’s not that easy to leave. I’m young. I settled.”

Investigators allege Andrews had made troubling remarks about Foolio before the shooting, including a text message exchange in which she reportedly said the rapper “needed to die.” Prosecutors argue her statements, along with her alleged role as a lookout, tie her directly to the planned attack.

The courtroom has seen several tense and unusual moments throughout the proceedings. In one viral clip, prosecutors played Yungeen Ace’s “Who I Smoke,” a diss track aimed at Foolio, in an attempt to establish a link between gang rivalries and the motive behind the killing. The moment quickly spread across socials, with many observers commenting on the surreal scene.

Beyond the trial itself, the case has had ripple effects across the entertainment world. A defamation lawsuit involving Megan Thee Stallion and blogger Milagro Gramz was reportedly delayed because Gramz’ attorney is also representing Andrews in the Foolio case.

As the trial continues, the question remains whether Andrews’ claims of manipulation and domestic abuse will influence the outcome or whether prosecutors can convince the jury that her role was more deliberate than she suggests.