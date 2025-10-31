Kodak Black Begins a New Era with Eighth Studio Album ‘Just Getting Started’

South Florida’s own Kodak Black unveils his eighth studio album, Just Getting Started, out now via Vulture Love and Capitol Records. The 20-track project blends vulnerability with ambition, boasting a lush, cinematic sound and appearances from Chance the Rapper, Don Toliver, Gunna, Lil Yachty, and more.

Celebrating the release, Kodak is hosting two massive Florida arena shows: the Bill Kill Halloween Concerts. Tonight, October 31, he headlines Tampa’s Yuengling Center alongside Skrilla, Real Boston Richey, Hotboii, and BLP KOSHER. Tomorrow, November 1, the celebration continues at Fort Lauderdale’s FTL War Memorial with Sexyy Redd, Rob49, YTB Fatt, YKNIECE, 1900Rugrat, and KOSHER.

The album title is no understatement. After rising from a turbulent youth and evolving in the public eye, Kodak says he’s “just getting started” on a new chapter of growth and reflection. On the dreamy trap-soul track “Time to Be Free,” he raps about finding purpose and balance: “I’m happy I got another chance at life to be perfect… I don’t have no problems actin’ on my intuition.”