Miguel Announces 2025 ‘CAOS Tour’ Across North America, UK, and Europe

Following the release of his new album CAOS on his birthday, October 23, Grammy Award-winning artist Miguel has announced his 2025 CAOS Tour, a 41-date global run produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off February 10 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta with special guest Jean Dawson, before hitting major cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more, wrapping the North American leg March 21 at Houston’s 713 Music Hall.

The CAOS Tour will then head overseas for spring dates in London, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, and beyond, including a special hometown show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum with support from Channel Tres.

Since winning a GRAMMY for his hit “Adorn,” Miguel has continued to redefine modern R&B through albums like Wildheart and War & Leisure, both debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart. With CAOS, Miguel explores a new artistic frontier, blending soul, electronic, and rock influences in his most experimental work to date.

Tickets go on sale beginning October 30 at 10 a.m. local time via officialmiguel.com, with Verizon and Mastercard presales starting earlier in select regions.