Neve Campbell Returns in ‘Scream 7’ — First Trailer, Poster, and Images Released

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group have unveiled the official trailer, poster, and first-look images for Scream 7, marking the highly anticipated return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott.

Directed by Scream creator Kevin Williamson, the new installment follows Sidney as she faces her darkest fears after a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where she’s rebuilt her life. When her daughter, played by Isabel May, becomes the next target, Sidney must confront her haunted past to stop the bloodshed once and for all.

The film features an ensemble cast including Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Ethan Embry, Tim Simons, and Mark Consuelos.

Produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein, Scream 7 was written by Kevin Williamson and Guy Busick, based on characters originally created by Williamson. The film promises a return to the franchise’s signature blend of suspense, self-awareness, and slasher thrills.