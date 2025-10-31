Offset Lets Off Shots at Cardi B, Stefon Diggs on New Track “No Sweat”

Happy Halloween and seems like the mask is off for some folks. Offset’s new project Haunted By Fame dropped Friday, and fans wasted no time dissecting his lyrics, especially the ones that appear aimed directly at Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs. Toward the end of his song “No Sweat,” the Migos rapper seems to address Cardi’s rumored relationship with Diggs and her recent child announcement.

“On the way to the money, no stoppin’. How you leave Jordan for Rodman? You a fool if you think that I’m hurt. You ain’t happy, I know how it work,” Offset raps before adding, “How you married and still givin’ birth? Get some help, you goin’ berserk.” Sheesh. That part.

The couple’s breakup has played out in real time across socials and through music. Cardi used several tracks on her album Am I The Drama, including “Man Of Your Word,” “What’s Goin On,” and “Shower Tears” to unpack the end of their marriage, calling out Offset’s infidelity and her emotional journey through their separation.

Offset, for his part, has admitted to mistakes in the relationship. During an appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, he said, “I was definitely not perfect in the situation. I made a lot of mistakes. She did things that were wrong too. But I was being selfish, and I can admit that as a man.”

The pair, who married in 2017, share three children: daughters Kulture Kiari and Blossom Belle and son Wave Set. Cardi filed for divorce in August while revealing her pregnancy with Blossom, sharing that she viewed the split as part of a new beginning.

Still, the situation remains legally complicated. Cardi recently told fans on Twitter Spaces that their divorce isn’t finalized because she’s being asked to pay Offset’s taxes and hand over one of her properties. “I’mma fight for that,” she said. “This is not love. I’m not gonna stop living my life.”

With Offset’s latest bars adding more fuel to the fire, fans believe the music might only heat up from here as both continue turning their personal fallout into public art.