OutKast Launches Limited-Edition Stankonia F.C. Soccer Capsule Ahead of Hall of Fame Induction

OutKast has officially entered the world of soccer with the launch of their first official jersey and apparel capsule in partnership with MUNDIAL Magazine. The limited-edition Stankonia F.C. collection celebrates the 25th anniversary of their landmark album Stankonia and coincides with the duo’s upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The capsule reimagines Stankonia as a fictional soccer club, blending the album’s iconic black-and-white visuals with soccer-inspired design across a jersey, hoodie, and two tees. The collection pays homage to OutKast’s boundary-breaking legacy while celebrating the universal reach of both music and soccer culture.

Arriving as Atlanta gears up for the 2026 World Cup, Stankonia F.C. merges style, music, and global soccer influence, bringing the spirit of creativity and imagination from hip-hop to the pitch. MUNDIAL continues to highlight collaborations that amplify the game’s global influence and spotlight stories rooted in culture and community.

The capsule is available exclusively online, with pricing as follows: Jersey $90, Hoodie $90, Long-Sleeve Tee $60, Short-Sleeve Tee $45.