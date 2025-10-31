Taraji P. Henson and Joey Bada$$ Join Forces for Netflix Drama ‘Tis So Sweet’ From Tyler Perry

Taraji P. Henson and Joey Bada$$ are teaming up for ‘Tis So Sweet, a new Netflix film that blends faith, healing, and the power of redemption. The project will be directed by Tasha Smith and produced by Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin, marking the second collaboration in Perry and Franklin’s partnership with Netflix to develop faith-driven stories. Their first project together, Ruth & Boaz, premiered on the platform earlier this year.

Here’s the rundown starting with the logline:

Based on the incredible true story of Lenore Lindsey, the film follows a Chicago bakery owner who is stunned by a miraculous discovery that challenges her to reclaim lost time, heal old wounds, and find purpose in the unexpected. The news story went viral in November of 2024.

Written by Randy Brown, the story, which originally went viral in November 2024, explores themes of forgiveness, faith, and second chances while grounding its message in everyday human experience.

The film also deepens Henson’s creative relationship with Netflix. Earlier this year, she signed a two-picture deal with the streamer to star in and produce original films. Known for her powerhouse performances in Empire, Hidden Figures, and The Color Purple, Henson continues to expand her range by taking on roles that fuse emotional depth with real-world inspiration.

Tis So Sweet also marks another strong step forward for Joey Bada$$, who has steadily built a reputation as both an acclaimed rapper and an emerging acting talent following standout performances in Power Book III: Raising Kanan and the Oscar-winning short Two Distant Strangers.

Executive producers include Tony Strickland and Angi Bones for Tyler Perry Studios, along with Bart Lipton. With its mix of spiritual storytelling, emotional drama, and star power, ‘Tis So Sweet looks poised to deliver a heartfelt and inspiring addition to Netflix’s growing slate of faith-based originals.