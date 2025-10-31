Taraji P. Henson to Star in Faith-Based Netflix Drama ‘‘Tis So Sweet’

Taraji P. Henson will star in ‘Tis So Sweet, an inspirational drama based on the remarkable true story of Lenore Lindsey, a Chicago bakery owner whose miraculous discovery changes her life. The film marks the second release from Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin’s faith-based partnership with Netflix, following the success of Ruth & Boaz, which debuted at #2 on the Global Top 10 Movies List.

Directed by Tasha Smith (Mayor of Kingstown) and written by Randy Brown (Miracles From Heaven), ‘Tis So Sweet will also feature rapper-actor Joey Bada$$ (Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott) alongside Henson. The story, which went viral in November 2024, explores themes of redemption, healing, and divine purpose as Lindsey learns to reclaim lost time and rediscover faith amid personal transformation.

Produced by Perry and Franklin, with executive producers Tony Strickland, Angi Bones, and Bart Lipton, ‘Tis So Sweet underscores Netflix’s continued investment in uplifting, spiritually driven storytelling.