The Source Magazine Remembers MF DOOM Five Years Later

On this date in 2020, MF Doom’s family released a statement announcing that the influential rapper passed away at 49.

“The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for,” DOOM’s wife Jasmine wrote in te caption of an Instagram post depicting her late husband. “Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be.”

The statement continued, “My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.”

MF Doom passed away on Halloween, according to his wife, and his cause of death is currently unknown. Interestingly enough, DOOM’s death announcement didn’t come until two months after his passing, on December 31, 2020.

DOOM is undoubtedly one of the game’s most prolific artists, making a name for himself under the moniker Zev Love X with the group KMD in the early 90s before he donned the Metalface mask and took on the MF DOOM persona. DOOM, released six studio albums, two live albums, three compilation albums, ten instrumental albums, seven collaborative albums, 14 singles, and 32 music videos in his career. In 2022, DOOM was Number 2 in the Greatest Rapper of All Time poll on Twitter, losing only to Hip Hop mogul 50 Cent.