Turk Slammed With $12 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Cash Money Tour Fallout

Another day, another lawsuit. Former Hot Boys rapper Turk is at the center of a massive $12 million legal battle after being accused of sabotaging the Cash Money Millionaires 30th anniversary tour. According to reports, promotion and touring company Dope Shows, Inc. filed a federal suit claiming Turk and his label, YNT Empire, derailed the high-profile reunion through defamation, threats, and breach of contract.

The lawsuit follows months of tension between Turk, Birdman, and other Cash Money affiliates after a public dispute surrounding the proposed Cash Money vs. No Limit Verzuz matchup. Dope Shows alleges that Turk’s decision to sue promoters over his own contract led to chaos within the tour, which launched this past summer amid behind-the-scenes drama.

In court documents, Dope Shows accuses Turk of leaking confidential business details, spreading false information about the company’s finances, and creating what they describe as a hostile environment involving other artists which includes fellow Hot Boy member B.G. The filing claims Turk’s actions not only damaged the tour’s reputation but also created security concerns that forced organizers to prioritize B.G.’s participation over his.

“Desperate to revive his flagging rap career, Turk is attempting to sabotage the tour through childish and petulant antics that he hopes will regain the public’s attention,” attorney Jeffrey M. Movit wrote in the filing. “Rather, through his malicious and misguided actions, Turk has created nothing more than massive legal liability for himself in this lawsuit.”

Dope Shows is seeking $7 million in defamation damages, $5 million for breach of contract, and reimbursement for legal fees. The company claims Turk’s public statements, including posts accusing them of shortchanging artists, were false and damaging to their business.

Turk, however, tells a different story. The New Orleans rapper insists he was unfairly removed from the lineup after being promised higher pay than what promoters later offered. When he refused to take a pay cut, he claims, he was dropped from the tour altogether.