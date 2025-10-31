Westside Gunn Drops ‘HEELS HAVE EYES 3’

Just in time for Halloween, multihyphenate artist Westside Gunn has released his latest project, HEELS HAVE EYES 3. The 11-track album builds on the acclaim of HEELS HAVE EYES 2, continuing Gunn’s cinematic universe that fuses art, fashion, and wrestling culture into one larger-than-life vision.

Featuring guest appearances from Benny The Butcher, Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz, and Brother Tom Sos, the project pairs Gunn’s signature lyricism with production from Cee Gee, Denny LaFlare, Daringer, and more. Each track reflects Gunn’s rare ability to merge street realism with high-art aesthetics, a hallmark of his work that has earned him praise as one of hip-hop’s most inventive storytellers.

To celebrate the release, Gunn will host Heels Have Eyes 9, a special live event at Six Flags on Saturday, November 1 at 4 p.m. ET. The spectacle will blend music and wrestling, featuring appearances from legends The Hardy’s and Zilla Fatu.

HEELS HAVE EYES 3 cements Westside Gunn’s place as a creative force redefining the intersection of hip-hop, fashion, and performance art.