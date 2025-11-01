SOURCE SPORTS: Shohei Ohtani To Start On The Mound For The Dodgers In Game 7

In a decision blending strategy and spectacle, the Shohei Ohtani will stake his place on the mound for Game 7 of the 2025 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET on FOX, and baseball’s biggest stage has been set for its most unique star.

Ohtani’s start is more than a lineup play. It’s a statement. MLB’s so-called “Ohtani Rule” (Rule 5.11(b)) allows a player who pitches and hits to remain in the lineup as the designated hitter even after leaving the mound. Roberts’ decision to give Ohtani the start isn’t just about length; it’s about keeping his bat in the order. Had he used Ohtani as a DH and then brought him in relief, once he exited the mound the Dodgers would have lost his bat entirely, unless they shifted him to the field, which he has done for just 8⅓ innings in his career (and not since 2021).

Starting Ohtani locks in two-way potential: even if he’s lifted early, his bat stays alive. Considering he’s on three days’ rest, the Dodgers are maximizing his value on the night baseball conversation becomes global again.

On the flip side, the Blue Jays turned to veteran ace Max Scherzer, whose résumé includes multiple Game 7s and deep postseason runs. No rulebook gymnastics needed here. Schneider brought his starter early and cleanly. Scherzer’s job: silence an LA lineup stacked with power, depth and urgency as Toronto chases its first title since 1993.

Ohtani vs. Scherzer is more than a duel. This faceoff is an era-span clash. One side represents baseball’s future: international, two-way, high-octane. The other holds baseball’s tradition: veteran grind, polish, postseason DNA. But the global layer pulls the whole scene together. Baseball’s badge is no longer just America’s pastime—it’s a global game, and tonight that becomes undeniable.

Ohtani, from Japan, dominates in L.A. on the biggest stage. Guerrero Jr., Varsho, Barger; they pull the crowd in Toronto and carry the hopes of a country. The Blue Jays aren’t just Canada’s team. This year’s Toronto roster is proof that October’s appeal crosses borders. The Dodgers aren’t merely a U.S. franchise. The Dodgers, who moved to L.A. from Brooklyn almost seven decades ago, are a global brand, recruiting talent from every continent. MLB’s postseasons have felt international for a while, but Game 7 in 2025 is the moment it stops being just a claim and starts feeling factual.

If Ohtani is sharp, he rewrites narratives: two-way brilliance, international icon. If Scherzer dominates, he reminds us greatness is ageless and still rooted in tradition. And if Toronto pulls it off? Even better, because the Blue Jays will do it in front of a cross-border fanbase, sending shockwaves far beyond the diamond.

This is a night where roster construction meets national identity. Ballplayer meets ambassador. League meets global platform. When the first pitch flies, it won’t just be scoreboards that matter. It’ll be how capturing the moment captures the world.