50 Cent Clears The Air: No Bad Blood with ‘BMF’ Star Da’Vinchi

Rapper turned media mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has squashed rumors of friction between himself and BMF cast member Da’Vinchi, despite the recent official conclusion of the series and the producer’s ongoing disagreement with star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

Get this, toward the close of October, Da’Vinchi, who portrayed Terry “Southwest T” Flenory on the crime drama, posted a message that grabbed the attention of fans and industry watchers. The actor wrote, “When it click that @50Cent posting Meech being ‘out of work’ … means that’s me too.” This was a direct reference to a recent joke 50 Cent had made on the Gram directed at Lil Meech following the announcement that BMF would not continue on the Starz network.

Here’s the thing: the public assurance from 50 Cent underlines his pattern of maintaining positive relationships with devoted creative partners. While his falling out with Lil Meech has become an obvious public issue, frequently featuring exchanges about professionalism and creative oversight, Da’Vinchi has consciously kept his distance from the dispute. His consistent portrayal of Southwest T garnered significant critical acclaim and cemented his status as one of BMF’s most reliable performers.

What’s more, with BMF production now complete, 50 Cent is focused on growing his Green Light Gang production company and developing fresh television programs outside his past deal with the Starz network. The rap artist turned successful executive is still moving forward with projects in his Power universe, including Power Book II: Ghost, Raising Kanan, and Force, as well as several other standalone initiatives.

By making a statement on socials, 50 Cent reiterated his professional esteem for Da’Vinchi while also hinting at future joint efforts. His comments provided a definitive answer to supporters and detractors alike: even though the BMF chapter is closed, 50’s work in television and film, as well as his support for dependable talent, is far from over.