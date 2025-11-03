BG Confirms Lil Wayne’s Absence From Verzuz Was Due to Health Issues

Here’s a revelation. B.G., an original member of the legendary Hot Boys group, has resolved the mystery surrounding Lil Wayne’s highly noticeable absence from the celebrated Cash Money vs No Limit Verzuz event. The veteran rapper confirmed that the superstar had to drop out because of an unexpected illness, ruling out rumors of internal friction or conflicting professional commitments.

Get this, during his appearance on The Breakfast Club on Friday, October 31, B.G. clarified that Wayne fully intended to participate in the highly anticipated face-off. However, his health suddenly took a turn for the worse right before the show.

“Shorty wasn’t feeling good, man,” B.G. stated during the interview, noting that the prolific artist was forced to cancel another engagement around the same time. “He had a concert at Drai’s the same night, and he canceled that as well, you know,” he elaborated.

It’s important to note that B.G. stressed that the decision was entirely focused on his collaborator’s medical condition and strongly advised the Young Money founder to prioritize rest and well-being.

“Like I told him, we ain’t spring chickens no more, man,” the Chopper City rapper added. “You’ve got to make sure you get your rest and make sure that your body and health are just all the way intact.”

The New Orleans hip hop icon also mentioned that Verzuz cofounder Swizz Beatz was especially let down by Wayne’s withdrawal, as securing the Young Money headliner’s agreement was a major factor in getting the historic event approved in the first place.

“Swizz was, you know, even hurt behind it because … that’s the reason Swizz pulled the trigger on it, because Wayne … agreed,” B.G. shared.

Despite Wayne’s absence, the Verzuz battle largely succeeded as an exciting tribute to Southern hip-hop history. Mia X delivered an impressive performance that earned her widespread acclaim on socials and from fellow artists, who praised her undeniable command of the stage. Stepping up for Cash Money, Juvenile energized the crowd with timeless anthems like “Back That Azz Up” and “Ha,” generating enthusiastic reactions from both attendees and online viewers.

In a somber development following the event, No Limit’s Young Bleed, who did perform in the celebration, was hospitalized after a serious medical emergency. The latest reports confirm that he is still receiving necessary medical treatment.