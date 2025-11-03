Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Reportedly On the Outs After a Decade Together

We have not confirmed this rumor but after nearly a decade of love, music, and public admiration, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have reportedly gone their separate ways.

Get this, according to AllHipHop, those close to the couple say Jhene wanted to take the next step toward marriage, but Sean was not ready for that level of commitment. “She wanted marriage. She wanted the commitment,” a source revealed. “Sean loves her deeply, but he just never wanted to take that final step.”

What’s more the pair, who share a son named Noah Hasani Chilombo Anderson, are said to be maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship despite their split. “They’re in a great place. It’s peaceful,” the source added. “They both respect each other too much to let things get messy. They just want to do what’s best for their child.”

Anyways, although reports about their breakup continue to circulate across socials, neither Big Sean nor Jhene Aiko have publicly addressed or confirmed the claims. Fans who have followed their creative and romantic journey over the years are hopeful that, whatever the outcome, the two continue to share love and respect as they focus on family and personal growth.