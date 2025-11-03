Cardi B Lets Everyone Know How Divinity Handles Her Opps: ‘God Always Punishes Them’

Cardi B is letting it be known that divine justice is real. During a recent Spaces chat, the Bronx star reflected on the waves of negativity she says have followed her, especially during pregnancy, and warned anyone sending dark energy her way that God never lets it slide.

“I remember saying at the meet and greet that I felt a lot of dark energy coming during my pregnancy,” Cardi shared. “There was hate coming from everywhere, and today I see that I’m still proving that.”

The “Errtime” rapper explained that the hate came from multiple corners, including bloggers, women connected to her child’s father, and even other artists. “There was hate from enemies I have, rappers wishing all types of messed up things on me while I was pregnant, and people I used to deal with,” she said.

While Cardi avoided naming anyone directly, many listeners believe her comments hinted at her estranged husband, Offset, with whom she had a very public argument earlier this year. During that exchange, the Migos rapper accused her of cheating on him while she was pregnant with their youngest child, Blossom.

Cardi has been lying low in recent months, saying she’s been finding peace through simple things like cooking and spending quiet time with her loved ones. Still, she made it clear that anyone who tries to harm her spiritually or emotionally will have to answer to a higher power.

“I swear to God, and it’s real,” Cardi said. “Anybody that messes with me while I’m at my most vulnerable, and my most vulnerable is always when I’m pregnant, God always punishes them. It might take two or three years, but God gets them the worst way.”

Her words were a reminder that, while she might keep her cool publicly, Cardi still deeply believes in spiritual accountability. As she put it, karma might take its time, but it never forgets its target.