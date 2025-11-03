Hip Hop Footwear | Trending Sneakers

De’Aaron Fox’s Beloved ‘Poppy’ PE Drops for Fans on Halloween

November 3, 2025
Courtneyb

Curry Brand delivered an extra special treat this Halloween, releasing one of its most anticipated player exclusive (PE) sneakers: De’Aaron Fox’s Fox 1 ‘Poppy’. The vibrant shoe, created in honor of Fox’s daughter Poppy, was made available to fans for the first time ever yesterday, October 31st.

The ‘Poppy’ brings a burst of energy to the court, dominated by bright orange and white, and accented with a delicate floral pattern inspired by the California poppy. Fox originally created the shoe as a beautiful and unique tribute to his daughter, debuting the PE last season against the Atlanta Hawks on February 5th. Its personal significance and popularity quickly made it a fan favorite.

In a perfect nod to Halloween—one of De’Aaron’s favorite holidays—the limited drop of the Fox 1 ‘Poppy’ PE was exclusively available on UA.com yesterday, giving fans a chance to finally rock this unique piece of footwear.