De’Aaron Fox’s Beloved ‘Poppy’ PE Drops for Fans on Halloween

Curry Brand delivered an extra special treat this Halloween, releasing one of its most anticipated player exclusive (PE) sneakers: De’Aaron Fox’s Fox 1 ‘Poppy’. The vibrant shoe, created in honor of Fox’s daughter Poppy, was made available to fans for the first time ever yesterday, October 31st.
The ‘Poppy’ brings a burst of energy to the court, dominated by bright orange and white, and accented with a delicate floral pattern inspired by the California poppy. Fox originally created the shoe as a beautiful and unique tribute to his daughter, debuting the PE last season against the Atlanta Hawks on February 5th. Its personal significance and popularity quickly made it a fan favorite.
In a perfect nod to Halloween—one of De’Aaron’s favorite holidays—the limited drop of the Fox 1 ‘Poppy’ PE was exclusively available on UA.com yesterday, giving fans a chance to finally rock this unique piece of footwear.