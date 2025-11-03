Dispensary Security Guard Sues Offset for Alleged Beatdown

Another day, another lawsuit. The Migos co founder is currently embroiled in a civil legal action lodged in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. This complaint asserts that the rapper physically attacked a security staff member during an argument that supposedly occurred earlier in the year. A man identified as Sanchez initiated the legal proceedings, leveling accusations of assault, battery, and deliberate infliction of emotional distress against the artist. The incident at the heart of the matter reportedly unfolded in March.

The complaint outlines the confrontation, explaining it started when Sanchez requested Offset’s identification. The plaintiff claims this simple request triggered a volatile response. The court filing asserts that Offset “grew aggressive, verbally confrontational, and struck the plaintiff in the face.” Furthermore, Sanchez alleges that several individuals accompanying the acclaimed rapper joined the fray, contributing to additional physical injury.

Sanchez asserts he sustained intense headaches and neck trauma necessitating emergency medical care. Paramedics reportedly transported him from the location to a nearby medical facility where he received treatment for his injuries. The suit aims to secure unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from the hip hop star.

Those speaking for Offset have publicly refuted any misconduct, labeling the claims as “entirely without merit.” They argue the scuffle only began after the security guard behaved aggressively toward the rapper, rushing at him and allegedly spitting in his way. Individuals close to the artist informed TMZ that Offset delivered only one punch in the act of protecting himself before the security guard reportedly deployed mace on the rapper and his associates.

The case involves two completely different versions of who provoked the incident and who responded, possibly leading to legal discussions regarding the limits of self defense under California legislation. Legal experts suggest that if the defense can successfully prove Offset acted to shield himself from an immediate threat, his legal responsibility might be reduced. However, if the court decides the force used was too much, the plaintiff could ultimately be successful in his claim.