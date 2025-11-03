‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Child Actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr. Passes Away At 42

Floyd Roger Myers Jr., the former child actor best known for portraying a young Will Smith on a 1992 episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel‑Air and later playing young Marlon Jackson in the ABC miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream, died on the morning of October 29, 2025, at his home in Maryland. He was 42. His death was caused by a heart attack, as confirmed by his mother, Renee Trice.

Myers’ career in front of the camera began when he appeared as the younger Will in Season 3’s episode “Will Gets Committed,” and later that same year portrayed Marlon Jackson in the two-part miniseries. His final credited screen role was in a 2000 episode of the short-lived WB series Young Americans.

“My son passed away early Wednesday morning,” Trice told TMZ, noting she had spoken to him just hours before. She also revealed that Myers had suffered three prior heart attacks over the last three years.

After his childhood acting career, Myers shifted his focus to advocacy and community work. He co-founded the Fellaship Men’s Group, a nonprofit organization dedicated to men’s personal growth, wellness and mentorship. The group later paid tribute to him via Instagram, writing: “RIP to our good brother @rocwonder … One of our co-founders. Gone but never will be forgotten. The mission will continue in your honor.”

Myers is survived by his four children, Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox. His sister, Tyree Trice, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs, describing her brother as “a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met.”

With his untimely passing, the entertainment and advocacy communities remember Myers as someone who used an early spotlight to build something meaningful beyond the screen. His career may have been brief, but his later life showed a dedication to helping others and living with purpose.